Lincoln Highway that runs through Kearney receives National Scenic Byway designation

The National Scenic Byway program began in 1991 and recognizes highways that have at least two of the six intrinsic qualities: scenic, natural, historic, cultural, archaeological and recreational. The program was dormant for seven years until the bipartisan Reviving American’s Scenic Byway Act reinstated the program in January 2019, said Mark Falzone, the CEO of the National Scenic Byway Foundation.

Nebraska has coveted the designation for years, said Muriel Clark, the president of the Nebraska Lincoln Highway and Scenic and Historic Byway. So, when the Federal Highway Administration announced in December 2020 the designation applications would open in February and close in June, her team got to work.

A major component of the application was a corridor management plan that normally takes years to complete. However, her team created one in a matter of months. COVID-19 did them a favor — they were able to work from home.

Even without the extra distractions, completing the corridor management plan in such a short time was difficult to do, said Sarah Focke, the Nebraska director on the National Lincoln Highway Association Board. The team found 67 historical markers on the byway and researched their stories to make the Lincoln Highway’s application stand out.