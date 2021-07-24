Lincoln-based painter Jeremy Goodding draws from light, shadow to create still-life images

KEARNEY — Light and shadow.

These two elements of art draw Lincoln-based painter Jeremy Goodding to create still-life images on canvas. A solo show featuring works by Goodding continues on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art. The painter will present an artist talk and painting demonstration at 1:30 p.m. July 31. Admission to the museum and the talk is free.

In an artist statement, Goodding says: “I strive to create paintings with a captivating visual idea through the abstract beauty of paint, while retaining the essence of reality. The paintings are sensitive, yet dynamic, using the subtle drama of light, color and movement. My paintings incorporate subject matter, harmoniously arranged, from pottery to simple leaves. Each painting should enrich, bless and evoke a sense of wonder concerning truth, the natural world, the world of a painter and life.”

Goodding grew up on an eastern Nebraska farm. This grounding in the natural world, something he considers that has an innate connection to the land and its natural beauty, often influences the look and mood of his work.

For more information call 308-865-8559 or visit MONA.unk.edu.