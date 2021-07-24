 Skip to main content
Lincoln-based painter Jeremy Goodding draws from light, shadow to create still-life images
Lincoln-based painter Jeremy Goodding draws from light, shadow to create still-life images

“Autumn Breeze”

“Autumn Breeze” by Jeremy Goodding, oil on linen panel, 24 in. by 20 in.

 Jeremy Goodding, courtesy

KEARNEY — Light and shadow.

These two elements of art draw Lincoln-based painter Jeremy Goodding to create still-life images on canvas. A solo show featuring works by Goodding continues on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art. The painter will present an artist talk and painting demonstration at 1:30 p.m. July 31. Admission to the museum and the talk is free.

“A Common Thread” by Jeremy Goodding

“A Common Thread” by Jeremy Goodding, oil on linen panel, 32 in. by 24 in.

In an artist statement, Goodding says: “I strive to create paintings with a captivating visual idea through the abstract beauty of paint, while retaining the essence of reality. The paintings are sensitive, yet dynamic, using the subtle drama of light, color and movement. My paintings incorporate subject matter, harmoniously arranged, from pottery to simple leaves. Each painting should enrich, bless and evoke a sense of wonder concerning truth, the natural world, the world of a painter and life.”

Goodding grew up on an eastern Nebraska farm. This grounding in the natural world, something he considers that has an innate connection to the land and its natural beauty, often influences the look and mood of his work.

For more information call 308-865-8559 or visit MONA.unk.edu.

Also at MONA

“Nebraska Marvels” — A display of art celebrating the sights, sounds and feelings of being in Nebraska

“At Large” — Selections from MONA’s Permanent Collection highlighting the presence of big, bold works of art in various mediums

“Selections from the Collection: Early 20th Century Artists” — This exhibition explores two distinct ways that artists in the 20th century depicted modernism and the excitement of progress – realism and abstraction

“Wright Morris: A House, A Car, A Room” — The photography of Morris includes images from his book, “The Home Place and The Inhabitants”

