Lincoln band, always looking for ways to entertain kids, performing in Minden

MINDEN — After spending 18 years performing music for children, Curt Bright sometimes gets recognized on the streets of his home town in Lincoln.

“Sometimes their moms will recognize me at Target,” Bright said. “The moms will say, ‘Hey, there’s a String Bean,’ and the kids will look at me like, ‘That’s not right. He’s supposed to be wearing a silly shirt and jumping around with a guitar. He’s not supposed to be in the frozen food section.’”

And to prove his identity, Bright will often sing a few lyrics to a song from his band’s albums — and the light bulbs go off.

“And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, I know that song!’” Bright laughed. “And then everything is right with the world again.”

Formed in 2004, Bright created a band to perform for children in preschool through elementary grades.

“It was just my brother, Randy, and me at the time,” Bright said. “In the beginning we were just doing preschools and daycares — and a surprising number of nursing homes. And at every show we did, someone would come up to us afterwards and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got an event coming up at my church,’ and they would hire us to do another show.”

True to the band’s calling, The String Beans will travel from its home base of Lincoln to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for children.

“They will see kids getting up and dancing and singing along with us,” Bright said about the show. “There will be a Nebraska history quiz. The kids always seem to get 100 percent of the answers correct every time, I don’t know how they do it. They never get the questions wrong. It’s incredible.”

Bright also promised that audience members would witness physical evidence of Big Foot, hula dancers and dinosaurs.

“There will be dozens of live dinosaurs there,” he said. “Of course it will be the kids using their imaginations to become the dinosaurs, but they will be roaring, swinging their tails and gnashing their teeth. It will be a fun time.”

Bright considers himself pretty much a kid, too. That helps him connect with the members of his audience.

“I never really matured very much beyond the age of 11,” he joked. “I think to myself, what would I find entertaining right now? What would sound funny to me? And then I just do it.”

For Bright and his musical pals, relating to their audience helps them to find a comfortable spot to perform.

“We made a conscious effort with all of our music and our live shows, from the very beginning, to never ‘dumb it down’ for kids,” he said. “We’re not particularly fond of children’s music that’s been overtly simplified or panders to young people. We try to write songs that we would actually like to listen to. And we write lyrics we think are funny or intriguing. And I think it’s been working. We just released our 13th album.”

The 14th album by The String Beans will drop at the end of summer.

“So far, so good,” Bright said. “People seem to like what we do.”

Bright even gets recognized at his day job as a videographer at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

“The students will come up to me and say, ‘Aren’t you a String Bean,’ and I’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’m a String Bean,’” Bright said. “It’s really nice when anybody recognizes me as a String Bean. And usually they’re happy to see me.”

While the goals of the band remain the same, Bright and his band members have learned to encourage interaction with their audience members.

“We have this big parachute that we bring out,” he said. “The kids lift it up and down and run inside it. We have a song to go with it. We’ve also have jump ropes and hula hoops — and we really do have a Nebraska trivia and history quiz in every show. We’re always trying to find new ways to get the kids involved.”

Bright recently acquired a puppet.

“It’s a polar bear puppet wearing — well, it’s for a song of ours called ‘Polar Bear Underwear’ and the puppet is wearing a pair of whitey-tighties. We’ve never had a puppet in the show before so we’re a little bit nervous about that. We’re still trying to keep it fresh; not so much for the kids, but for ourselves.”

Bright sees a renewed interest in attending live performances.

“We’re getting so many bookings, it’s crazy,” he said. “Everybody in the world is super eager to get out of the house and go anywhere — and see people and have a good time. In the last month we did a dozen shows in April. Just about every other day we were doing a show somewhere. And we have day jobs, too. It was a long month. I’m glad we’re looking at the pandemic in the rearview mirror — at least I hope we are.”