Lincoln artist to show stll-life work with oil paintings at Kearney's MONA

KEARNEY — The art of Jeremy Goodding invites patrons to slow down and spend time looking at his paintings.
In order to create images that appeal to patrons, the Lincoln-based artist has invested decades worth of experience developing his technique, something he hopes to share during a free event in Kearney at the Museum of Nebraska Art.
“This is more of a demonstration than a workshop,” he said. “It will be about a two-hour event. Since I paint from life, I’m going to bring some props with me and a portable easel. I’ll be painting from that setup; basically a live painting demonstration. I’ll try my best to answer questions and share my philosophy of painting, talking about my motivation, inspiration and approach from a technique standpoint.”
Goodding hopes the event will appeal to a wide audience of art lovers. Art collectors and individuals with an interest in still-life painting can learn something from watching the artist work.
“It will be like spending a few hours in the studio of Jeremy Goodding,” he said. “And for people interested in learning more about oil painting, there will be some information there for them.”
The Museum of Nebraska Art will present an artist talk and painting demonstration with Goodding 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum. Admission to the event is free. Seating is limited; first come, first served.
Goodding’s solo art show, “Nebraska Now: Jeremy Goodding, Illuminating Form,” continues on display at the museum through Oct. 15. Admission to the museum is also free.
When it comes to creating a realistic image using oil paint, the artist keys in on one concept to success — determination.
“I look at painting from the standpoint of it being a lifelong learning experience,” he said. “I don’t ever see there being a point of arrival where I’ve crossed this bridge and now I’m successful. I think I would need multiple lifetimes before I might ever consider such a statement. But if defining success is ‘How do I do this vocationally?’ then every artist has to figure out their own path. If you’re going to be painting fine art, like I do, you have to find your niche.”
That includes finding a gallery to represent your work and surrounding yourself with other artists you can learn from.
“From there, a lot of it goes back to ‘determination,’” Goodding said. “You have to be willing to fail many times, and still survive the process until you start to see the qualities in your work that can carry weight on a regional or national art scene.”
The artist speaks in quiet, measured tones when he talks about his art — an approach that parallels the images he creates.
“I’m not going for shock value, obviously,” he joked. “I’m going for a sense of calmness and peace, something to be enjoyed on a more subtle level. I definitely want people to slow down and look.”
While Goodding creates fine art, he also recognizes that, as an artist, he has a certain responsibility to remain true to his artistic journey.
“Every individual has a certain voice. And I think it’s important that we have the opportunity to share that voice,” he said. “It may be through music, it may be through poetry, it may be through architecture — or it may be through oil painting, in my case. I think that voice is important from the standpoint of the individual. I’m grateful that I live in a time where there aren’t a lot of barriers for me to have that voice. I can post my work on the internet where I can share it with thousands, if not millions, of people and there’s nothing stopping me from doing that. That’s an exciting thing.”
Goodding also understands the historical significance of his work. He identifies with an art movement that emphasizes light and shadow, a technique often called chiaroscuro. Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), Caravaggio (1571-1610) and Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) all employed a strong sense of light and shadow.
“That looks back through history, all the way to Rembrandt,” Goodding said, “artists who have carried that knowledge forward, generation upon generation. It gets applied to still life, it gets applied to figure painting and it gets applied to a lot of different subject matter. But the mind-set and the approach of light and shadow, that goes into the creation of my work. It is very similar across that whole school of painting.”
Goodding identifies with the Old Masters’ techniques of rendering a scene. He feels a certain excitement to carry that work forward, sharing his experiences with others.
As for his show, “Nebraska Now: Jeremy Goodding, Illuminating Form,” at the Museum of Nebraska Art, the artist feels it complements his relationship with the institution.
“For any artist, having a museum exhibition at any point in their career, is a tremendous honor,” he said. “I’m definitely honored and very humbled to have this show. I started showing paintings with MONA in the Spirit shows a few years back. I think I’ve been in three of them now. Between MONA and I, I feel that we’ve been developing a bit of a relationship. I was really excited to see us take that next step into doing an exhibition like this. I’m very grateful.”
Goodding, 45, also appreciates the timing of his solo show.
“I feel that being asked to show at MONA came earlier than I expected, not that you are ever expecting it,” he said. “It needs to be a surprise, no matter when it happens, but I was surprised it happened as early as it did in my career.”