Lincoln artist to show stll-life work with oil paintings at Kearney's MONA

“I’m not going for shock value, obviously,” he joked. “I’m going for a sense of calmness and peace, something to be enjoyed on a more subtle level. I definitely want people to slow down and look.”

While Goodding creates fine art, he also recognizes that, as an artist, he has a certain responsibility to remain true to his artistic journey.

“Every individual has a certain voice. And I think it’s important that we have the opportunity to share that voice,” he said. “It may be through music, it may be through poetry, it may be through architecture — or it may be through oil painting, in my case. I think that voice is important from the standpoint of the individual. I’m grateful that I live in a time where there aren’t a lot of barriers for me to have that voice. I can post my work on the internet where I can share it with thousands, if not millions, of people and there’s nothing stopping me from doing that. That’s an exciting thing.”

Goodding also understands the historical significance of his work. He identifies with an art movement that emphasizes light and shadow, a technique often called chiaroscuro. Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), Caravaggio (1571-1610) and Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) all employed a strong sense of light and shadow.