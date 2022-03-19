Like the cranes, the volunteers are back to Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon

GIBBON — Just like the sandhill cranes, Nancy Schmidt couldn’t wait to return to Rowe Sanctuary this year. It took her 23 hours to get here from her home in Guelph, Ontario, including a detour around the truckers’ blockade on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

It was worth it, she said. It brought her to Rowe Sanctuary for her fourth year as a crane season volunteer.

Deb Wingfield began volunteering at Rowe while living in Denver 10 years ago. Now retired, she bought a house on Kilgore Road last year so she could volunteer at Rowe all year long. “My house is four miles as the crane flies,” she said.

Jean Gilbert of Kimball is a returning volunteer, too, and happy to be back after crane seasons were cut short by floods and COVID.

John Van Gundy of Bend, Ore., Stephanie Swift of La Pine, Ore., and Jo Erickson of Sioux Falls, S.D. are all enthusiastic rookies. Just three hours after arriving Monday, Swift said, “I’m already thinking that one week won’t be enough.”

Nancy Schmidt

Schmidt and her husband Harold Chapman, now deceased, had no idea what those “gray birds” were as they drove on I-80 from Guelph to Colorado a few years ago. On their way home, they stopped at Rowe Sanctuary to learn what those birds were.

“My husband was a birder. We were just curious,” Schmidt said. In 2015, they spent time in a blind at Rowe. After Chapman died in 2017, Schmidt wanted to return because the cranes had been so special to him, but she knew that returning as a visitor would be too difficult. “When we’d stopped here, I was impressed by volunteers, so I decided to volunteer,” she said.

She volunteered for a week in 2018, two weeks in 2019 and 10 days in 2020 before both Rowe and the Canadian border closed due to COVID. She did not come last year, so this year, she’s staying a month.

“It’s like summer camp when you return every year. The staff here is incredibly supportive and welcoming and encouraging. I feel validated,” she said.

Schmidt, a native of Connecticut, is a retired administrator at the University of Guelph. “Every time we take people in a blind, it’s a new experience for us, too. Some of the first-timers are literally in tears. As I took one woman out to the blinds one evening, she said, “I’m already thinking about the experience, but I promise not to cry out loud and scare the cranes.’”

Schmidt added, “COVID affected all of us, but it didn’t affect the cranes. It’s really good to have some certainties in our lives that we haven’t really experienced in last two years. The call of the cranes is magical.”

Deb Wingfield

Deb Wingfield happily calls her crane fascination an addiction. She loves cranes so much that last year she moved from Denver to rural Gibbon to be closer to them.

“I love crane season. I want it and I want it and I want it. I love talking to people. I love seeing somebody’s face light up for the first time when they get that addiction or see cranes for the first time,” she said.

A rural Kansas native, her younger brother invited her out to see the cranes when he was on the Rowe staff 10 years ago. She’s been back every year since except the year her mother had knee surgery. Wingfield even saw the cranes from a straw bale blind when she came to Kearney for a job interview. “I was hooked,” she said.

She was at Rowe for all the challenges of the last three years, starting with the floods in 2019. “I woke up in the retreat house and looked out the window and saw a garbage truck stuck up to its hubcaps on the road,” she said. Trails and roads were flooded. “It was a lot of phone calls, stress, cancellations, people getting stuck. I can’t tell you how many days we had helping pulling people out of the mud.”

She was here briefly in 2020 when COVID chased volunteers home. Last year, she came back when Rowe partially re-opened to visitors for crane season. Now traveling to Rowe is easy because she retired as a medical technologist in Denver and moved to a house on Kilgore Road that she found while driving that road during crane season.

“I was done with the big city. Now my challenge is driving from Kilgore Road all the time. I call it ‘dodging deer,’” she said.

Volunteer coordinator

Schmidt, Wingfield and the 65 other crane season volunteers are under the wing of Catherine Worley, Rowe’s volunteer coordinator since last November. She was senior coordinator of center operations prior to that.

With just seven full-time employees, Rowe depends on at least 18 volunteers each week during crane season. They answer the phone, work the gift shop, lead guided tours, teach crane behavior classes, restock the visitor center, greet visitors and lead visitors out to the blind for overnight stays and guide them back in the morning.

One volunteer works as a gatekeeper starting at 4 a.m. until the tours get back, which could be as late at 9 a.m., depending on when all the cranes fly away from the Platte River in the morning.

“We try to make it a fun experience. It gets really hectic, but we have a couple meals a week together, and volunteers sign up to make a meal. One volunteer who comes from Connecticut keeps us supplied in Girl Scout cookies,” Worley said.

This season’s volunteers include 20 first-timers as well as dedicated veterans. “Some were interested a few years ago, but after the heavy rains in 2019, they weren’t able to come. Then COVID shut us down in 2020 and partially in 2021, so we have three years worth of new volunteers,” she said.

They come from all over the country. Many are retirees, but college students come, too. All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a driver’s license. Volunteers are needed throughout the year at Rowe. “It’s a great way for students to learn about a new career path, learn new skills and connect with conservation professionals,” Worley said.

Rowe owns two nearby homes where volunteers can stay, although some have RVs and others prefer to find motel rooms or air B&Bs. “We tell people that if we have a room, we will do our best to get them in,” she said. “We’re really lucky to have dedicated people year after year. We really rely on them.”

Four first-timers

For Stephanie Swift, volunteering at Rowe during crane season has always been on her bucket list. A park ranger in La Pine, Ore., she first heard about the cranes from a friend, so this year, she stopped at Rowe to volunteer for a week as she drove back to Oregon after a three-month road trip to Florida.

“I got a little teary this morning when I went out and saw a huge quantity of cranes,” she said Monday. “It’s a big learning curve since I just got here, but already I’m wondering if a week will be enough.”

Outside, John Van Gundy was clearing brush from the area in front of the Rowe Sanctuary visitor center. A Lincoln native, he now “lives in the woods” near Bend, Ore. This is his first year, too.

Jo Erickson retired this year from a family medicine clinic in Sioux Falls, S.D. She has two friends who have volunteered here, so she signed up. “I knew nothing about the cranes, but I’ve done lots of reading. I got here yesterday. It’s gorgeous,” she said.

Jean Gilbert of Kimball celebrated her birthday this week with the cranes. She always does something special for her big day; she’s been to Europe and Mexico, taken a cruise, explored the desert and gone camping. This year, she came to Rowe Sanctuary.

Gilbert fell in love with the cranes in the 1970s when she attended Kearney State College. She has wanted to volunteer for the last 15 years. “I trained here three years ago, but two years ago, I had a family emergency and couldn’t come. Last year, there were no volunteers, but I’m here this year,” she said.

Gilbert said she was “raised to be a volunteer, so when I heard about volunteer opportunities here, I applied. Just the thought of hearing cranes morning, noon and night is magical. It’s everything I thought it would be. It’s one of life’s biggest blessings.”