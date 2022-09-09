Lighting up a chilly fall night in Kearney for mental health

KEARNEY — The wind was brisk and skies were brooding, but they didn't chill the 250 people who showed up to Light Up the Night at Yanney Park Friday evening.

Even a few dogs joined people of all ages who participated in the ninth annual GLOW 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health. The event raises mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.

Libby Sadd of Holdrege was crouched down on the sidewalk stretching her legs before the event. “I’m running to outrun addiction,” she said.

Nearby, Laura Bristow fastened a free glow necklace around the neck of her daughter Aubrianna, 8. For Laura, this was the first race since a recent injury. “I wanted to get back out there, and this is a good cause,” she said.

Carrie Whiting, who works for SCORR Marketing, brought her German shorthair pointer Gracie. Joining her were other SCORR employees, including Howard Wong, who admitted that he might “walk fast” rather than run. Whiting said SCORR, one of the race sponsors, was “passionate about supporting mental health advocacy.”

Prior to the race, Richard Young psychiatrists Dr. Hugh Gonzales and Dr. Zach Keller thanked the crowd for coming. Lacey Witt, director of behavioral health at Richard Young, said calls to the new 988 suicide hotline climbed 48% last month.

“Suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34. Last year, 46,000 Americans took their own lives. There is a suicide every 11 minutes,” she said.

Keller lit up the night in a orange neon shorts, orange sunglasses, a colorful tank top from the movie "Dodgeball," and zany hat. He was there with his children Jaxon, 6, and Stella, 8. He praised Kearney’s support of Richard Young. “You can have the best care, but if the community doesn’t support you, it doesn’t mean anything,” he told the crowd.

Nearby, Dr. Matt Johnson, an otolaryngologist with ENT Physicians of Kearney, sported neon green glasses. He was joined by sons Soren, 8, and Lane, 6, and his wife Emily. “We love how involved the community is in this issue,” Johnson said.

Emily added, “I like the 5K and the kids like the lighted glow sticks, and this is a fun, easy way to get the conversation about suicide started.”

The event included prizes for the top three finishers, and prizes for best glow attire, best energy and best group effort to support mental health.

Before 8 p.m. the event had raised $10,000, Witt said. Proceeds benefit the Richard Young fund at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation and provide transportation, clothing and medications to mental health patients in crisis.