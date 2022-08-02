Light Up the Night set for September, benefits Richard Young

KEARNEY - Registration is now open for Light Up the Night GLOW 5K Run/Walk.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Yanney Park at 2020 11th Ave.

Sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health, the annual event helps raise mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.

Check-in begins at 7 p.m. in the park’s south parking lot, and the race starts at 8 p.m.

The event includes professional timing provided by Timer Guys, a live DJ to kick off the race and prizes for the top three finishers. Additional prizes will be awarded for best glow attire, best energy and best group effort to support mental health.

Before the race, psychiatrists Dr. Hugo Gonzalez and Dr. Zachary Keller will talk about the importance of local support services in recovery and their efforts to provide quality psychiatric services in the Kearney area.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Participants age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and participants age 17 and younger must have signed parent/guardian consent.

Day-of-race registration is available, but only participants who pre-register by Aug. 30 will receive a T-shirt and personal glow items. Entry is $25 plus $3.16 in fees. To pre-register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-night-5k-glow-walkrun-tickets.

Proceeds benefit the Richard Young fund at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. The fund provides transportation, clothing and medications to mental health patients in crisis. For more information, call 308-865-2234.