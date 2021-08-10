Light Up the Night GLOW 5k date set at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Registration is now open for Light Up the Night — GLOW 5K Run/Walk Sept. 3 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Check-in begins at 7 p.m. in the park’s south parking lot. The event starts at 8 p.m.

Sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health, the annual event helps raise mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.

The event includes professional timing provided by Timer Guys, a live DJ to kick off the race and prizes for the top five finishers. There will be prizes for best glow attire, best group presentation, and, new this year, best energy.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Participants age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and participants age 17 and younger must have signed parent/guardian consent.

Day-of-race registration is available. Participants who pre-register by Aug. 25 will receive a T-shirt and personal glow items.

To pre-register, visit www.eventbrite.com. Entry is $25 plus fees.

Proceeds benefit the Richard Young fund at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. They are used to provide transportation, clothing and medications to mental health patients in crisis.

For more information, call 308-865-2234.