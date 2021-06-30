 Skip to main content
Light It Up: Area volunteer fire departments set off Fourth fireworks by hand
featured top story

Light It Up: Area volunteer fire departments set off Fourth fireworks by hand

Fire department lit fireworks

Axtell firefighters Trevor Myers, left, and Blake Haffey rehearse the procedure for shooting a 5-inch-diameter aerial fireworks shell. Myers and Haffey are members of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department’s pyrotechnics team.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

AXTELL — In an age when setting off fireworks is so technological, with displays digitally synchronized to music, the pyrotechnic crew of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department still shoots fireworks the old-fashioned way — by hand.

When the sun sets Thursday night it will be a crew of volunteer firefighters from Axtell that loads each shot by hand and then ignites each fuse with hand-held flares to send the fireworks skyward during the Kearney Area United Way’s fireworks show.

Fire Department lit fireworks

A member of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department’s pyrotechnic team crouches and covers his ears as a charge explodes and blasts a colorful fireworks shell into the sky. 

Members of the crew dress in full bunker gear and wear earplugs to protect their hearing. They have about 3 ½ seconds after lighting the fuse before the lift charges explode and blast the fireworks into the sky.

Three and one-half seconds is about enough time to light the fuse and then turn away and crouch.

“You can feel the concussion when the lift charge explodes,” said one of the crew members.

What is it like to view a fireworks display up close and personal? The crew members say they really don’t know because they focus on their responsibilities, not the breathtaking beauty of the aerial display.

One person — the operator who is legally certified to lead the crew — tells when to ignite each charge. Others act as assistants or spotters, watching in case something goes amiss.

Fire department lit fireworks

Fireworks launched into the air have two parts. The cone-shaped bottom has the fuse and the lift charge that explodes and sends the rest of the shell into the sky.

If a fireworks shell were to get stuck, it would blow apart the launch tube, but most often, it’s not something catastrophic that goes wrong. Most times, spent fireworks dropping back to earth ignite grass fires and the show might be paused until the fire is extinguished.

Community shows can cost thousands of dollars.

At times it’s been a challenge for towns to pay for the large, explosive displays, but it also can be tough keeping together pyrotechnic teams.

“Dollar wise, it’s quite costly to purchase those fireworks. Money is tight so they don’t have the money to do the displays like they used to,” Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England said.

He said that initially, it might seem thrilling to feel the concussion of big loads of explosives launching fireworks into the sky. However, England said it quickly dawns on crew members that shooting off the big stuff carries serious risk if not done safely and correctly.

Managing the risk requires training, communication and coordination, England said.

Fire department lit fireworks

It’s called a ‘cake’ because it looks like one. Cake fireworks are launched from the ground, and some send their shells in a flared pattern, like this one.

Ravenna Fire Chief DeWayne Thomsen agreed that there’s risk to lighting fireworks by hand, but he said his pyrotechnic crew is seasoned and knows what it’s doing.

“We kind of just go out and shoot them off,” he said. “I like lighting them off. They’re bigger than what you can buy at the stands.”

Axtell’s pyrotechnic crew never has had an accident, England said, and he intends to keep it that way.

Keeping the crew together during the pandemic proved to be a challenge, England said. Like so many activities, the COVID crisis took a toll on the pyrotechnic crew, as several members’ certificates lapsed, England said.

Out of the 23 volunteers on the Axtell Fire Department, two are certified as operators. Ravenna also has two certified operators. As long as an operator is present and conducts the crew, non-certified volunteers can help shoot the display.

Fire department lit fireworks

Launch tubes for fireworks are loaded on a trailer at the Axtell Fire Hall and are ready to be set up for Thursday’s display during Freedom Fest in Kearney.

It can be hard work because the Fourth of July is one of the hotter days of the summer and pyrotechnic crew members must wear their bunker gear, as if they’re fighting a fire.

Kearney’s display is scheduled for Thursday. Ravenna’s will be Saturday. Axtell’s show was earlier this week.

Thomsen said the date for Ravenna’s display usually is a date that doesn’t conflict with other fireworks shows in the region. Ravenna spends about $6,000 for its fireworks, so they try to shoot the display when the most people can watch.

Pyrotechnic crews use hand-held flares to light fuses.

If anything goes wrong, they could be warned in two ways. First, England said, an air horn can be blown. That’s what happens when firefighters must evacuate from a burning building.

The second alternative is to yell, England said. “The safety officer would just yell and tell everyone to stop the show, but that’s never happened to us.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

2021 Kearney-area public fireworks displays

A list of known fireworks shows open to the public. To add your municipality, call 308-233-9789.

Day Date Town Location More details
Saturday June 26 Pleasanton Football field https://www.facebook.com/groups/121494688061732
Sunday June 27 Axtell Football field https://www.facebook.com/Villageofaxtell/
Thursday July 1 Kearney Viaero Event Center https://www.facebook.com/unitedwayka/
Friday July 2 Minden Airport https://www.facebook.com/Minden-Nebraska-Chamber-of-Commerce-45944212649
Saturday July 3 Holdrege Fairgrounds
Saturday July 3 Johnson Lake South end https://johnsonlake.org/events-at-the-lake/26-july-3-2021-light-up-the-lake-fireworks
Saturday July 3 Ravenna Annevar Park https://www.facebook.com/RavennaVolunteerFireDepartment/
Sunday July 4 Alma Harlan County Reservoir http://www.almanechamber.com/
Sunday July 4 Gothenburg Lake Helen https://www.facebook.com/Gothenburg-Fire-Department-1633124476784088
Sunday July 4 Hildreth Ball field http://villageofhildreth.com/cms/
Sunday July 4 Lexington Kirkpatrick Park
Sunday July 4 Loup City Sherman Lake https://www.facebook.com/TradeWindsatSherman/
Sunday July 4 Oxford Baseball field
Sunday July 4 Shelton Public School
Sunday July 4 Sumner Ball field https://www.facebook.com/SumnerCommercialClub
Friday July 9 Litchfield South by Trotter's https://www.facebook.com/LitchfieldCommunityClub
