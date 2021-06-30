Light It Up: Area volunteer fire departments set off Fourth fireworks by hand

Axtell’s pyrotechnic crew never has had an accident, England said, and he intends to keep it that way.

Keeping the crew together during the pandemic proved to be a challenge, England said. Like so many activities, the COVID crisis took a toll on the pyrotechnic crew, as several members’ certificates lapsed, England said.

Out of the 23 volunteers on the Axtell Fire Department, two are certified as operators. Ravenna also has two certified operators. As long as an operator is present and conducts the crew, non-certified volunteers can help shoot the display.

It can be hard work because the Fourth of July is one of the hotter days of the summer and pyrotechnic crew members must wear their bunker gear, as if they’re fighting a fire.

Kearney’s display is scheduled for Thursday. Ravenna’s will be Saturday. Axtell’s show was earlier this week.

Thomsen said the date for Ravenna’s display usually is a date that doesn’t conflict with other fireworks shows in the region. Ravenna spends about $6,000 for its fireworks, so they try to shoot the display when the most people can watch.

Pyrotechnic crews use hand-held flares to light fuses.