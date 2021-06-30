Light It Up: Area volunteer fire departments set off Fourth fireworks by hand

AXTELL — In an age when setting off fireworks is so technological, with displays digitally synchronized to music, the pyrotechnic crew of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department still shoots fireworks the old-fashioned way — by hand.
When the sun sets Thursday night it will be a crew of volunteer firefighters from Axtell that loads each shot by hand and then ignites each fuse with hand-held flares to send the fireworks skyward during the Kearney Area United Way’s fireworks show.
Members of the crew dress in full bunker gear and wear earplugs to protect their hearing. They have about 3 ½ seconds after lighting the fuse before the lift charges explode and blast the fireworks into the sky.
Three and one-half seconds is about enough time to light the fuse and then turn away and crouch.
“You can feel the concussion when the lift charge explodes,” said one of the crew members.
What is it like to view a fireworks display up close and personal? The crew members say they really don’t know because they focus on their responsibilities, not the breathtaking beauty of the aerial display.
One person — the operator who is legally certified to lead the crew — tells when to ignite each charge. Others act as assistants or spotters, watching in case something goes amiss.
If a fireworks shell were to get stuck, it would blow apart the launch tube, but most often, it’s not something catastrophic that goes wrong. Most times, spent fireworks dropping back to earth ignite grass fires and the show might be paused until the fire is extinguished.
Community shows can cost thousands of dollars.
At times it’s been a challenge for towns to pay for the large, explosive displays, but it also can be tough keeping together pyrotechnic teams.
“Dollar wise, it’s quite costly to purchase those fireworks. Money is tight so they don’t have the money to do the displays like they used to,” Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England said.
He said that initially, it might seem thrilling to feel the concussion of big loads of explosives launching fireworks into the sky. However, England said it quickly dawns on crew members that shooting off the big stuff carries serious risk if not done safely and correctly.
Managing the risk requires training, communication and coordination, England said.
Ravenna Fire Chief DeWayne Thomsen agreed that there’s risk to lighting fireworks by hand, but he said his pyrotechnic crew is seasoned and knows what it’s doing.
“We kind of just go out and shoot them off,” he said. “I like lighting them off. They’re bigger than what you can buy at the stands.”
Axtell’s pyrotechnic crew never has had an accident, England said, and he intends to keep it that way.
Keeping the crew together during the pandemic proved to be a challenge, England said. Like so many activities, the COVID crisis took a toll on the pyrotechnic crew, as several members’ certificates lapsed, England said.
Out of the 23 volunteers on the Axtell Fire Department, two are certified as operators. Ravenna also has two certified operators. As long as an operator is present and conducts the crew, non-certified volunteers can help shoot the display.
It can be hard work because the Fourth of July is one of the hotter days of the summer and pyrotechnic crew members must wear their bunker gear, as if they’re fighting a fire.
Kearney’s display is scheduled for Thursday. Ravenna’s will be Saturday. Axtell’s show was earlier this week.
Thomsen said the date for Ravenna’s display usually is a date that doesn’t conflict with other fireworks shows in the region. Ravenna spends about $6,000 for its fireworks, so they try to shoot the display when the most people can watch.
Pyrotechnic crews use hand-held flares to light fuses.
If anything goes wrong, they could be warned in two ways. First, England said, an air horn can be blown. That’s what happens when firefighters must evacuate from a burning building.
The second alternative is to yell, England said. “The safety officer would just yell and tell everyone to stop the show, but that’s never happened to us.”
2021 Kearney-area public fireworks displays
|Day
|Date
|Town
|Location
|More details
|Saturday
|June 26
|Pleasanton
|Football field
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/121494688061732
|Sunday
|June 27
|Axtell
|Football field
|https://www.facebook.com/Villageofaxtell/
|Thursday
|July 1
|Kearney
|Viaero Event Center
|https://www.facebook.com/unitedwayka/
|Friday
|July 2
|Minden
|Airport
|https://www.facebook.com/Minden-Nebraska-Chamber-of-Commerce-45944212649
|Saturday
|July 3
|Holdrege
|Fairgrounds
|Saturday
|July 3
|Johnson Lake
|South end
|https://johnsonlake.org/events-at-the-lake/26-july-3-2021-light-up-the-lake-fireworks
|Saturday
|July 3
|Ravenna
|Annevar Park
|https://www.facebook.com/RavennaVolunteerFireDepartment/
|Sunday
|July 4
|Alma
|Harlan County Reservoir
|http://www.almanechamber.com/
|Sunday
|July 4
|Gothenburg
|Lake Helen
|https://www.facebook.com/Gothenburg-Fire-Department-1633124476784088
|Sunday
|July 4
|Hildreth
|Ball field
|http://villageofhildreth.com/cms/
|Sunday
|July 4
|Lexington
|Kirkpatrick Park
|Sunday
|July 4
|Loup City
|Sherman Lake
|https://www.facebook.com/TradeWindsatSherman/
|Sunday
|July 4
|Oxford
|Baseball field
|Sunday
|July 4
|Shelton
|Public School
|Sunday
|July 4
|Sumner
|Ball field
|https://www.facebook.com/SumnerCommercialClub
|Friday
|July 9
|Litchfield
|South by Trotter's
|https://www.facebook.com/LitchfieldCommunityClub