Lifelong committment: Gibbon's Vohland firefighter to the core

Two of Lee’s three sons were members of Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and they also served on other volunteer departments. Lee retired after 50 years with the Nebraska Central Telephone Company in Gibbon in 2009, but he continues to serve on the fire department. He served as the department’s secretary for 35 years, and he just gave up the position this year.

Since Lee first joined the department, many changes have occurred including state and federal regulations and an increase in volunteers at Gibbon. Lee recalled that many of the members were aged 50 and older when he joined.

“Now we have a lot of young people. We do have some elderly people like me and some others, but we have an awful lot of young people,” he said.

Lee isn’t sure when he will retire, but he knows he will eventually. He has slowed down as he has gotten older, and he no longer puts on air packs when fighting fires. Instead, he will operate equipment or oversee the other firefighters.

“A lot of times I’m kind of in the safety aspect of things where I’m watching what is going on and trying to keep other people out of trouble,” he said.

For Lee, being a part of Gibbon Fire and Rescue is like being part of one big family.