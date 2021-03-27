Lifelong committment: Gibbon's Vohland firefighter to the core

GIBBON — Lee and Arleen Vohland were attending her high school senior prom when Lee received a fire call and had to leave his new wife to respond.
But Arleen understood.
“She was never an actual member, but she did believe in the department. She knew that when a call comes out, you are expected to go and so on. It didn’t bother her if we were having a family dinner if I left in the middle of it,” Lee said about his late wife.
Lee joined the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Feb. 13, 1961, when he was 19 years old. He is the longest serving member of the department with 60 years of service. Lee, 79, also has made more than 4,000 ambulance trips to area hospitals.
Lee always looked up to police officers and firefighters when he was growing up, and he wanted to join the fire department in order to help his community.
“I realized they have done a lot for the community. Everything was for the betterment of the community one way or the other,” he said.
Lee received his EMT license in July 1973, one of the first members in the department to take the course. As a member of the department, Lee believed he should respond to as many calls as possible.
“Do what you can and participate as much as possible,” he said. “I’ve been on some very bad calls. I’ve been on some humorous calls, some calls that weren’t real serious.”
Two of Lee’s three sons were members of Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and they also served on other volunteer departments. Lee retired after 50 years with the Nebraska Central Telephone Company in Gibbon in 2009, but he continues to serve on the fire department. He served as the department’s secretary for 35 years, and he just gave up the position this year.
Since Lee first joined the department, many changes have occurred including state and federal regulations and an increase in volunteers at Gibbon. Lee recalled that many of the members were aged 50 and older when he joined.
“Now we have a lot of young people. We do have some elderly people like me and some others, but we have an awful lot of young people,” he said.
Lee isn’t sure when he will retire, but he knows he will eventually. He has slowed down as he has gotten older, and he no longer puts on air packs when fighting fires. Instead, he will operate equipment or oversee the other firefighters.
“A lot of times I’m kind of in the safety aspect of things where I’m watching what is going on and trying to keep other people out of trouble,” he said.
For Lee, being a part of Gibbon Fire and Rescue is like being part of one big family.
“I just enjoyed being a member and participating in both the department business and also the social part of it. ... It’s a very rewarding experience,” he said.