Life planning workshop Sunday at Kearney's Trails & Rails Museum

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum will host a free “Essential Life Planning” workshop 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St.

During this come-and-go event, attendees can learn about living wills, patient family advocacy council, power of attorney, donor advised funds, retirement/estate planning, wills/legacy gifts, cemetery, monuments, writing obituaries, organ donations and palliative care, organizers said.

Also covered will be the Southeast Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, nursing homes, assisted living, in-home health care, insurance, mental health and preserving your family history and items, according to organizers.

Attendees can set up appointments for more in-depth conversations.

For more information, visit bchs.buffalotales@hotmail.com or call 308-234-3401.

