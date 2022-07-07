Life planning workshop July 24 at Kearney's Trails & Rails Museum

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum will host a free Essential Life Planning Workshop from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at the new West Wing of the Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St.

During this come-and-go event, attendees can learn about living wills, patient family advocacy council, power of attorney, donor advised funds, retirement/estate planning, wills/legacy gifts, cemetery, monuments, writing obituaries, organ donations, palliative care, the Southeast Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, nursing homes, assisted living, in-home health care, insurance, mental health and preserving your family history and items.

Attendees can pick up a FAQ sheet, visit with representatives from many organizations, set up appointments for more in-depth conversations and sign up for prizes.

“Members of all ages have asked us about leaving legacy gifts or how they can donate to BCHS through a donor-advised fund,” said Jennifer Murrish, BCHS executive director.

She expects the workshop to become an annual event. For more information, visit bchs.buffalotales@hotmail.com or call 308-234-3401.