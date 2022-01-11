Liaquat Hossain named new population health chair at UNK

“Dr. Hossain not only possesses a firm understanding of complex systems and technology, but he also has a breadth of expertise in the health care domain. He understands how we can use technology, from data analytics to machine learning and artificial intelligence, to take full advantage of the rich data sets CyncHealth has been compiling,” said Tim Jares, dean of the UNK College of Business and Technology.

“By combining Dr. Hossain’s expertise with his broad network, we have a fantastic opportunity to bring experts from across the state and various disciplines together in synergistic ways to accomplish things we otherwise could not,” Jares added.

Recognized as a top researcher in his field, Hossain has secured more than $10 million in competitive research funding during his academic career and published over 200 international peer-reviewed articles. He is specialty editor-in-chief of Frontiers in Psychology, the second-most-cited psychology journal, and Frontiers in Communication, with a focus on disaster communication. He’s also been appointed associate editor for BMC Health Services Research, an open-access health care journal.

Hossain was recognized in November as the Tech Educator of the Year during the annual AIM Tech Awards presented by the AIM Institute.

Prior to joining UNK, he spent time at Lund University in Sweden, the University of Sydney in Australia, Syracuse University in New York, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and University of Hong Kong.