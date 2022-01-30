Lexington's Sam Jilka honored for track and field coaching accomplishments

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School boys cross country Coach Sam Jilka has been selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Boy’s High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of Nebraska.

Jilka has been the Lexington head cross country coach for 23 years. His teams have won the Class B state championship three times (2001, 2009, and 2021. His teams have been Class B runners-up five times (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Almost every year of Jilka’s career has seen the boys cross country team finish in the top five.