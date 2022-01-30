Lexington's Sam Jilka honored for track and field coaching accomplishments

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School boys cross country Coach Sam Jilka has been selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Boy’s High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of Nebraska.
The Minutemen won the 2021 Class B Nebraska State Championship under Jilka’s leadership.
Jilka has been the Lexington head cross country coach for 23 years. His teams have won the Class B state championship three times (2001, 2009, and 2021. His teams have been Class B runners-up five times (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Almost every year of Jilka’s career has seen the boys cross country team finish in the top five.