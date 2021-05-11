Lexington YMCA plans open house for new learning center

LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA will host an open house May 21 to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Learning Center.

The public is invited to the free event 6-8 p.m. May 21 to enjoy a meal of hamburgers and chips, play yard games and tour the new Learning Center. The center gives the YMCA more space to reach children and adults with learning, enrichment and fun.

The new YMCA Learning Center was formerly a modular building at Sandoz Elementary School. It was moved to the YMCA property earlier this year, and YMCA staff members have remodeled it into a new program space.

“The YMCA Learning Center gives the Orthman Community YMCA room to grow and enhance current programs and have space for new programs,” said YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad. “One of the biggest needs we face at the Y is space. As we continue to grow, we need more space for programs, staff meetings, board meetings, etc.”

Gruntorad said the YMCA management team put in countless hours of work, pulling up flooring, painting the walls, doors, trim and lots of cleaning and organizing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited for the future of our YMCA and the addition of this building,” Gruntorad said.