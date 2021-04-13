Lexington students build SWAT training doors for officers to use across the state

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School welding and automotive students recently built three breaching doors for the Nebraska State Patrol after a first prototype stood up well against the training of their SWAT teams.
Shane Schmidt and Keith Nielson, Lexington High School teachers, worked with Shane’s son, Zach Schmidt, who is a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and a member of the SWAT team, to construct a breaching door frame prototype.
This prototype stood up against the continued trainings conducted by the SWAT teams, even explosive breaching. The Nebraska State Patrol placed an order for three more of the breaching doors from Lexington High School.
Giving the students an opportunity to learn, Schmidt, Nielson, eight welding students and 20 automotive students worked over the course of three weeks to build the three breaching doors.
The welding students assembled the doors, while the automotive students polished them down and painted them blue and black, Nielson said this was similar to automotive work.
Zach Schmidt said the three new doors and prototype will be used across the state for monthly SWAT team training.
On April 7 members of the NSP SWAT team visited the Lexington Skills Armory to pick up the breaching doors, but not before putting on a demonstration of their techniques for students.
Schmidt, John Royal and another unnamed SWAT team member talked about the different tools used when breaching a door.
The SWAT team members demonstrated their tools, including a battering ram, bolt cutters, a sledgehammer and a specialized tool called the halligan bar.
The halligan is multipurpose, used for prying, twisting, punching or striking. It consists of a claw, a blade and a tapered pick. It is used by both law enforcement and firefighters.
It can be used to pry hinges off of a door, dragging items out of the way, or force openings in doors, etc. The halligan can be used in conjunction with the battering ram when necessary.
Other items they use, but didn’t bring with them include various saws for cutting through both wood and metal doors and shotguns with a specialized zinc round that can punch holes through doors in strategic locations.
SWAT teams call doorways, the “fatal funnel,” they have also been called “vertical coffins,” by members of the military involved in close quarters fighting.
A doorway is a chokepoint and the most likely place weapons will be aimed. The longer SWAT team members are held up at a door, the more exposed they are to gunfire or other threats. Breaching is done as quickly as possible to keep the SWAT team out of harm’s way.
Royal said there is much more to breaching a door than just smashing it in, SWAT team members train constantly to know what type of door they are trying to enter, the direction it swings, what material it is made out of, what locks are in place, etc.
SWAT team members also identify the weakest point in a door, said Royal, and exploit it, all in the name of getting through the fatal funnel as fast as possible.
“There are a lot more brains than there is brawn when it comes to breaching,” Royal said.
Despite the effort to be quick, the SWAT team breacher is in one of the most dangerous positions and efforts are made to keep them safe.
While using their tools, another team member will hold up a large shield to protect the breacher from gunfire. Once the door is open, a shield-bearing team member will go through first, weapon drawn, followed by other SWAT members.
Schmidt said one thing teams always have to keep in mind, is the door even locked? If it isn’t locked, they don’t have to breach and waste time fighting their way through.
Speaking about unusual breaching situations, Schmidt said his time came, when preparing to forcibly enter a residence, battering ram in hand, the door opened in his face, with a uncooperative, but unarmed person standing there.
Schmidt said he nearly threw the ram in the person’s face to get them out of the way; the team eventually entered the home and took everyone into custody. The other SWAT team members said it was a tense 15 seconds.
The SWAT team members showed how the battering ram was used to breach a door and how they would then enter through the doorway. After this, several students were given the opportunity to test their strength and try to break through a second door.
Schmidt said the NSP Troop D SWAT team is made of 30 members. Troop D serves 23 counties in west-central and south-central Nebraska.