Lexington students build SWAT training doors for officers to use across the state

Royal said there is much more to breaching a door than just smashing it in, SWAT team members train constantly to know what type of door they are trying to enter, the direction it swings, what material it is made out of, what locks are in place, etc.

SWAT team members also identify the weakest point in a door, said Royal, and exploit it, all in the name of getting through the fatal funnel as fast as possible.

“There are a lot more brains than there is brawn when it comes to breaching,” Royal said.

Despite the effort to be quick, the SWAT team breacher is in one of the most dangerous positions and efforts are made to keep them safe.

While using their tools, another team member will hold up a large shield to protect the breacher from gunfire. Once the door is open, a shield-bearing team member will go through first, weapon drawn, followed by other SWAT members.

Schmidt said one thing teams always have to keep in mind, is the door even locked? If it isn’t locked, they don’t have to breach and waste time fighting their way through.