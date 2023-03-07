LEXINGTON – EducationQuest recently announced that 12 Nebraskans have been awarded more than $72,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship funds.

Brooke Draskovic of Lexington is a recipient of the scholarship. Draskovic attends Central Community College in Hastings.

EducationQuest’s Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools. Recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually, and recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually.

Since the program began in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to 622 Nebraskans. Of these, 81% are either currently enrolled in college or have graduated.

Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller said, “We welcome these recipients to our program and are humbled by the challenges they face. We are excited to work with them as they earn their college degrees.”