Lexington native's photo-realistic artwork at Robert Henri Museum

COZAD — Artist Hana Brock learned the mechanics of art from her parents.

“My love and appreciation for creating started as a young girl,” she writes in her artist statement. “Growing up, I was always surrounded by art and creativity. I would sit with my father and he would teach me about drawing and how light would wrap around an object to cast a shadow. My ability to paint comes from both of my parents; I am naturally skilled in the discipline.”

Although she specializes in visual art, Brock instills her work with a sense of motion.

“I have become fascinated with movement, creating and the act of doing; movements such as the way the paint moves from brush to canvas, producing a story,” she said.

Artwork by the Lexington native, who now studies fine arts at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will be on display as the Artist of the Month of May at the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad through the end of the month. The museum will recognize her work with a reception at the museum 5-7 p.m. May 20.

Brock’s work has been honored by institutions throughout Nebraska and Kansas.