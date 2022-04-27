Lexington man convicted in teen shootng death

LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident has accepted a plea deal.

Ramon Gonzalez Romero had been charged with felony first-degree murder, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Romero appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Friday. Per the plea deal, the first-degree murder charge was amended to manslaughter and the weapon charge was dismissed.

A sentencing hearing is set for 11 a.m. June 27.

At 7:25 a.m. Jan. 2, the Lexington Police Department respoonded to Lexington Regional Health Center for a 15-year-old teen with a possible gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with two individuals who reported a physical altercation had taken place near Airport Road and 20th Street. Romero had exited a white SUV and fired three rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun at a 15-year-old, according to court records.

The 15-year-old was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by friends, but later died.

Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Romero before the altercation. According to LPD reports, one of the occupants of the SUV reported they had been driving around when a black Chevy pickup began following them.

Occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals officers had spoken to earlier. The vehicles stopped around 20th Street and Airport Road, and one of the SUV occupants reported, at the beginning of the altercation, the 15-year-old possessed a black handgun, records say.

After Romero had fired the shots, occupants of the SUV asked him, “Did you really just shoot him,” to which Gonzalez Romero replied, “Yeah, I did,” records say.

The LPD obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez Romero, who later turned himself in.

Gonzalez Romero graduated from Lexington High School in 2020. Major Scott Ingalsbe of the Nebraska National Guard said Gonzalez Romero was joining the Guard, but had not attended basic training or been assigned to a unit.