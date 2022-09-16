Lexington man acquitted of murder of ex-Kearney man

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was found not guilty of first-degree murder of a former Kearney man Friday afternoon in Dawson County District Court.

After deliberating for over four hours, a 12-person jury acquitted Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, of felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Marcus Keyser, 23, in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.

Following the verdict, Hernandez-Corona embraced his attorney, Brian Davis of Cozad.

“It’s always emotional when you get to know somebody for so long and in such a close way for over a year, and when they are so young. He was 19 at the time he was charged and 20 now. For the last year of his life, he has been in jail, and it was his first time in jail. Just trying to think about what he’s thinking, which is a happy thought. Thinking that he’s going to go out in the nice day today and hug his mom, so that just makes you happy,” Davis said in response to the verdict.

The case was investigated as a drive-by shooting.

About 2 a.m. July 6, 2021, police responded to a report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington. Lexington police responded to the area but didn’t initially find anything. Two blocks away, officers later located a Ford Explorer with Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 21, and Corona inside.

According to court documents, both were allegedly intoxicated and in possession of alcohol.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman prosecuted the case. Judge James Doyle IV was presiding.

At the beginning of court proceedings Friday, Davis renewed a motion for acquittal arguing the state had not met the burden of proof in the case. Doyle denied the motion.

During her closing arguments, Waterman said the evidence showed Corona killed Keyser purposely. She recounted for the jury Corona's ongoing “beef” with Keyser and that Corona had told his ex-girlfriend that he had a plan to kill Keyser.

Before the shooting, Corona and Keyser had an encounter at a Lexington Casey’s convenience store. Waterman said when Corona saw Keyser, it “triggered” Corona.

Waterman also said Gonzalez admitted to his cellmate shortly after his arrest that he had been the driver in the shooting.

“This was not a gun fight. ... It was an ambush,” Waterman said of Keyser's death.

Davis focused on the two witnesses' accounts after the shooting. Both recalled seeing a solitary white car on the street after they had heard gunshots, which wasn't the white Ford Explorer the pair was arrested in or the grey Nissan Altima owned by Corona.

Davis said that “confirmation bias” — a tendency to interpret new evidence as confirmation of one’s belief or theory — played a role in this case.

Davis said that ballistics didn't match in the case and that shots were fired about five minutes after the pair were near Keyser’s home.

Since the shooting and his arrest, Davis said Corona has never lost hope and has never waivered. “He isn’t crazy. He’s innocent.”

Six women and eight men heard the case. Two male jurors were excused as alternates Friday morning before jury deliberations began.

Gonzalez is charged with felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. His case is pending in Dawson County District Court.