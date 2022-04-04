Lexington district court judge sits in on state's highest court

LINCOLN — Nebraska District Court Judge James Doyle IV of Lexington was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on March 31.

Doyle heard arguments in the case of State v. Ellis. After being convicted of first-degree murder, the appellant, Roy Ellis, seeks post-conviction relief and argues that his trial counsel failed to adequately challenge the DNA evidence that was used to convict him at trial.

Doyle sat in place of Chief Justice Mike Heavican, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Doyle was joined by guest Judge Leo Dobrovolny of Gering on this case who sat in place of Justice John Freudenberg, who also was recused from the case.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

The March 31 oral arguments can be viewed on the high court’s archives.