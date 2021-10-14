Lexington Christian Women to meet Tuesday

LEXINGTON — Margie Oswald of Lincoln will speak to Mind, Body and Soul on “When life doesn’t go as planned” at noon Tuesday at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, 3006 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington.

The event is sponsored by the Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

Oswald, the mother of four, was widowed in 2002. She enjoys reading, gardening and community activities.

Also, Sarah Anderson of Gothenburg will talk about “Small Blessings.”

Reservations and cancellations are due by noon Monday. Call Sheri Giesbrecht at 308-320-0952 or Teresa Lanman at 308-324-8386. Cancellations are essential.

Free child care is available by calling Joann Reiners at 308-325-1835. Free transportation can be provided.