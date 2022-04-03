Lexington, Callaway land state funding to help with racquet center, pool

LINCOLN — Lexington and Callaway are among the recipients of Civic and Community Center Financing Fund money from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

DED announced Friday that Lexington is receiving $600,000 to assist with its Lexington Racquet Center construction project.

Callaway is receiving $15,000 to assist in swim pool planning.

The money is part of $1.2 million DED awarded for planning and capital construction.

CCCFF supports the development of civic, community and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation or reuse also are eligible under the program.

CCCFF is provided through a turnback of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers.