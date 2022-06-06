Lexington assisted living facility to permanently close July 31

LEXINGTON — Avamere at Lexington, an assisted living facility, will be closing July 31 after the property was sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, New Mexico.

The announcement was made June 1. It isn't immediately clear how many residents or staff the closure affects.

Avamere Communities oversees the management of the building, and was notified by ownership of the closure as Chevalier Capital sold the property, said a news release from Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer with Arete Living.

“Avamere at Lexington was proactive in assisting employees and residents through this transition, assisting them in finding new employment and homes,” said the news release.

Avamere Communities president Sarah Silva thanked employees for their dedication to the residents.

“Your work directly impacts lives, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for your selfless service. To our residents, thank you for choosing Avamere as your home. Our team has loved getting to know you and serving you,” she said in the news release.

According to Dawson County real estate records, the sale of the Avamere property took place on Monday, May 23. It was sold to United Partners LLC, of New Mexico, which is registered to Narendra Mistry, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Attempts to reach Mistry about his plans for the location were unsuccessful.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Mistry is a Roswell businessman with 28 years in the hospitality industry. In March 14, 2020, he purchased a former Avamere facility in Roswell with the intent of turning it into a hotel.