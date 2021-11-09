Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection meets November 16

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection will meet noon Nov. 16 at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant at 3002 Plum Creek Parkway.
Kris Beckenbach, a business executive and humorous speaker from Lincoln, will speak on “Laughing All the Way,” a travelogue of her many adventures. She also will provide music.
Also, Corky Anderson of Lexington will discuss her Junk Journals.
Cost for lunch is $10. Reservations are due by noon Monday. Call Sheri Giesbrecht at 308-320-0952 or Teresa Lanman at 308-324-8386.
Transportation is available. Free nursery care is available by calling Joann Reiners at 308-325-1835.
