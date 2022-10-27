Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss NPPD board, Freeland, Jones

Vote for Rusher

I am asking you to join me in voting for Derek Rusher for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, Subdivision 3 on Nov. 8. I am supporting Derek because of his broad experiences growing up working on a farm, his 15 years as a teacher and coach, his entrepreneurship with his non-profit Impact Art, and his time as the President/CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

In each of these roles, Derek has shown he isn’t afraid of hard work, exceptional dedication, and a desire to learn all aspects of the position to carry out whatever the mission.

Based on his track record and leadership in advocating for Kearney area businesses and central Nebraska in his nearly five years as president/CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber, he has proven to be the best candidate to promote reliable and cost-saving energy for our business and residential customers so they can continue providing quality products and services to the Kearney area and beyond.

Rusher continually advocates for Kearney area businesses and our community. I see this as a great fit with his current position at the Chamber. Derek’s no-nonsense approach to supporting our local businesses is paying dividends for our local economy. I have no doubt that once elected, Derek will apply his work ethic and skills to keep our electricity low and ensure NPPD is fiscally responsible.

Derek Rusher is a man of integrity, strategic, hard working, and dedicated to the quality of life in Buffalo County. Derek Rusher is not funded by large left-wing advocacy groups that do not reside in Nebraska like his opponent. Let’s keep Nebraska conservative and elect leaders that have the same values we do, not Washington liberals that will drive up our energy prices.

Please vote for conservative Derek Rusher for NPPD on Nov. 8.

Brandon Devall, Kearney

Fiscally fit Freelend

As a lifelong Republican, I plan to vote for Melissa Freelend for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors. Melissa Freelend stands for fiscal responsibility. That’s why there hasn’t been a single rate increase in the entire time she has been on the NPPD Board. In fact, our rates have gone down since Melissa was elected.

I’ve seen Melissa’s opponent claim that this isn’t true, so I looked into it myself in order to determine who is the real conservative — and truthful — candidate.

I reviewed NPPD’s financial documents and saw that it is true that rates have been reduced during Melissa’s time on the NPPD Board. Melissa has earned my trust as someone who will be a strong representative for my conservative values. Melissa fights to keep our bills low and our electricity reliable, and she has a track record of success.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Melissa Freelend for NPPD.

Austin Jacobsen, Kearney

Jones for ed board

I’ve spent much time with Sherry Jones, District 6 Nebraska State Board of Education candidate. Sherry is the best candidate to serve on the board, with many good qualities.

Sherry, a 35-year educator, spent her career teaching and counseling children, continuing to educate all ages. She genuinely supports teachers; knows they’re not instigators of this agenda that’s coming from the national level that is harmful to children and the family unit.

Teachers are caught in the middle. They must participate in meeting their family’s needs yet national entities, on down to local boards say, “These are the standards you must meet in order to get funding and keep your jobs.” Sherry isn’t accusing teachers of being groomers. Most teachers don’t want to teach CSE because it causes confusion, harming developing brains. They shouldn’t be forced to teach biologically incorrect content or face retribution for refusing. They want to teach the three Rs. Sherry visits with teachers asking their needs, their thoughts, and how she can help.

Sherry has listened to me as I’ve shared my family’s experiences and my teaching as a para. Sherry listens thoughtfully to conversations. I know by her facial expression she is focused, processing, and responds with discerning wisdom.

Sherry is accountable for her actions and her words. She researches to understand an issue to make sure it is the right thing to support or not support.

I know Sherry. She’s a kind, heart-of-gold person, seeking truth and integrity, hating no one. She’ll do the right thing, including sitting on the Nebraska State Board of Education making decisions affecting our grandchildren and teachers. She’ll speak truth and common sense on the board, be a good steward of our money, and vote with integrity. I’ll vote for Sherry Jones and stand with Kirk Penner, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Marni Hodgens.

Kathy Adams, Kearney