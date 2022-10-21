Letters to the Editor: 'No' to Kearney County power, irrigation merger

‘No’ to merger

Irrigators in Kearney County, we need your help. Unknown to most of the Central irrigators, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, known to us as Central or Tri-County, has entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Dawson Public Power District. As part of the merger, most of the Holdrege office will move to Lexington. The irrigation office will remain in Holdrege.

The critical part of the current merger proposal is the selection and location of the board members. The present board makeup is as follows. Central has 12 board members. Jeff Bogle from Elwood, Tim Boyle from Elwood and William Knoerzer from Elwood. These three represent Gosper County. From Phelps County, the board members are Bob Dahlgren of Bertrand and Roger Olson of Holdrege, with one Phelps seat being vacant. Kearney County is represented by Dave Nelson of Minden, Dudley Nelson of Axtell and Scott Olson from Minden. These eight directors represent the Central irrigated area.

There are three additional directors from outside the irrigated area who are Dave Rowe from Lexington, Marty Mueller from Ogallala and Kyle Shepard from North Platte. These three — one from each county — represent the lakes and river areas where the irrigation water is transported through the system.

These 12 board members are the members of the board who will have the votes to determine if Central merges with Dawson. Votes in favor of the merger will lead to the merger. Votes opposed to the merger will leave the district as it has been for the past 80 years.

To date, two of the members — Roger Olson and Bob Dahlgren — have opposed the merger. The other six local board members, to date, have sided with the merger.

The larger problem is that the proposed board makeup will have two board members from each of the seven counties that make up the merged area. Counties in the merged area will be Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Kearney, Keith, Lincoln and Phelps, each with two directors. The unjust issue is that the Central irrigated area will have only six directors while the other four counties will have eight directors.

The Central irrigated area was started in the three counties of Kearney, Phelps and Gosper, where it has remained for 80 years. This area will possibly lose its local control by having less than 50% of the voting rights. It appears that the Kearney directors need to reconsider voting in favor of the merger so that Central can remain as it has been for the original 80 years. It would appear that these three directors would want to keep local control of the water, water rights and especially voting rights.

The difference of two directors will vest the ability of those four counties to control and decree power, water and personnel decisions by reducing from three directors to two directors as this merger will further decree.

If this merger is approved, the Central area will move from having nine of the 12 directors to having six of the 14 directors.

For the Central irrigation area, we need all eight of the present directors to oppose this merger. If not, this area will be exposed as being the weakest link in the system. We need to oppose the directors voting in favor of this merger. This merger vote is scheduled for the last week of October.

Dave Dahlgren, Greg Heiden, Rob McCormick, Howard Eltiste, Milt Dahlgren, Reed McClymont and Dave Wohlgemuth

EDITOR’S NOTE: The fourth and final merger vote will be 3 p.m. Monday in the Elwood Civic Center. The individuals who submitted this letter farm and ranch in the Holdrege and Bertrand areas.

Rusher for NPPD

This is a transitional period for the Nebraska Public Power District. The nation is headed toward an emergency crossroads. Recently the NPPD Board of Directors adopted a plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The fact is there is no way to get there without shutting down Nebraska’s greatest public asset, the Gerald Gentleman Station at Sutherland.

Furthermore, there is no commercially available option to replace this generation resource that offers the same reliability or affordability for Nebraskans.

We need NPPD Board members who always will support the mission of providing Nebraskans with the most reliable and affordable electric service, as they are currently doing now, in the most environmentally responsible way.

In this transitional period it will be essential that the NPPD Board be made up of nonradical, reasonable, common-sense members.

I believe Derek Rusher has these qualities. He has proven to be an effective leader at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and he will be the right choice for the NPPD Board. I strongly recommend that you vote for Rusher for the NPPD Board.

Robin Marshall, Kearney