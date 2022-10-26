 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Let's Talk" session set on issues for developmentally disabled

KEARNEY — Tony Green, director of the state Division of Developmental Disabilities with the Department of Health and Human Services, will be in Kearney 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center at 110 Second Ave.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the home and community-based service waivers for the developmentally disabled, aged and disabled, traumatic brain injury or pending family support waiver is encouraged to attend.

His appearance is part of the annual statewide “Let’s Talk” Town Hall Listening Tour. Green will visit seven cities in Nebraska to hear stakeholder input on services provided by the DDD and provide updates on future initiatives.

“This is an opportunity to hear what’s working well, and where there are opportunities for enhancements to our services and supports,” Green said.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

