SHELTON — In 1980, as Leonard Knight was driving across I-80 to California from his home in Burlington, Vermont, his camper broke down at a gas station off the Gibbon exit of I-80.

He intended to stay about three hours, long enough to get the van’s starter repaired, but he ended up staying for three years. People in Shelton helped him realize his dream of sewing a multi-colored hot air balloon to spread his message of faith.

Knight eventually went on to California and built Salvation Mountain, but until now, the story of his years in Nebraska has never been told.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Knight’s fascinating story will be aired on Nebraska Public Media’s “Nebraska Stories” thanks to the tireless pursuit of Kelly Rush, an Axtell native who is the senior promotion producer there.

“When I started to research Leonard Knight in 2015, I’d never heard of him,” she said. “Something resonated with me to tell this story. It’s so unique. He’s an unconventional man, an unconventional thinker.”

Broken-down car

In 1980, when Knight stopped at a Shelton gas station, its owners, Marie and Max Gee, directed him to Coppy Jones’ towing and repair shop in Gibbon. Knight took his moped out of his van and rode it down the road by the Platte River to Jones’ place.

Jones passed away 21 years ago, but his son, Hal, now 50, still lives in Gibbon and remembers Knight well. He met Knight when he was 10 or 11 years old. “When the van broke down, he didn’t have any money, so he went to my dad. My dad would trade for work if people didn’t have money,” Hal said.

That van “was a conglomeration of a van and the front end of a car, and the top was cut out of it so it had a raised top, like a camper. He didn’t have the money to buy a camper or a van," he said.

Hal’s dad was nicknamed Coppy because when he was four, his bare foot stepped on a Texas sand burr. He developed an infection, then gangrene and finally the leg had to come off. Nurses at what was then Good Samaritan Hospital gave him a policeman’s hat (“a cop’s hat”). Soon, he was known as Coppy.

Coppy fixed the car, but Knight had no money to go on, so he stayed in Shelton, lived in his camper and did odd jobs. One day, he told Coppy that he wanted to build a hot air balloon to spread the message that God is Love.

A blessed balloon

Knight stuttered. He was a loner. He’d dropped out of school in the 10th grade, served briefly with the U.S. Army in Korea and had a spiritual reawakening as a young adult. After that, he devoted his life to spreading the word of God.

“Some of local people took a liking to him, but we were all trying to figure him out,” Hal said. "He was very passionate about this balloon. I asked him, ‘What are you?’ He said, ‘I’m an evangelist.’”

Hal noted that 40 years ago, many evangelists were “just freeloaders,” but Knight and Coppy became friends, and Knight helped Coppy around the shop.

“Some people called him ‘Crazy Lenny,’ but he was a super nice guy. He wasn’t easy on the eyes; he was real tall and gangly, with cheeks sunken in. He probably weighed 150 pounds soaking wet, but once you got past all that and got to know him, he was a prince of a guy,” Hal said.

Hot air

Knight lived in his van and cut wood for Coppy’s shop, but he kept talking about his balloon, so a year or two after he arrived, Coppy gave Knight money for the balloon as payment for painting his daughter’s 1969 Mustang when she turned 16. Knight painted it an emerald green. Hal still has that car.

Over the next six to eight months, Knight made the balloon in one of Coppy’s outbuildings. Coppy got him fabric scraps from a hot air balloon company in South Dakota.

“He worked tirelessly on it. He used one of my mom’s old sewing machines. When he wore it out, he’d go to Goodwill to get another one,” Hal said. “His whole purpose was that balloon.”

The balloon was not built to fly. Instead, Knight wanted to inflate it to create a huge message about God's love for the world to see, Hal said. “He wanted it for publicity. He wanted to get that thing off the ground so people could see it for miles around.”

“It got off the ground a couple times. It didn’t have a basket. It just had a big fan that blew up the balloon. It was as wide as a semi, maybe 100 feet long and 20 feet wide, shaped like a ball at the top and tapered down,” he said.

One day, Knight inflated it behind Coppy’s shop by the Platte River, and a gust of wind took it 10 or 12 feet off the ground. “He grinned from ear to ear,” Hal said. “He accomplished his dream.”

Not long after that, he took the balloon to a Bible study in Gibbon, but it caught fire. It wasn’t ruined, but it was tattered. In 1984, Knight left Gibbon for California. Finally, the balloon gave out.

In California, a few miles from the Salton Sea, he built Salvation Mountain, a three-story-high mountain, near the Slab City squatter/art commune. It burned down, but he built it again.

The Jones family lost touch with Knight, although at some point Coppy and a friend, Dale Herter, then owner of True Value Lumber Yard in Gibbon, visited him in California. “By then I was grown and out of the house, and I didn’t get many details,” Hal said. Knight died in El Cajon, California, in 2014.

Salvation Mountain still stands. It's made of adobe bricks, discarded tires and windows, automobile parts and thousands of gallons of paint. It is painted with Christian sayings and Bible verses. While Knight was still alive, the Folk Art Society of America declared it "a folk art site worthy of preservation and protection.”

Looking back this week, Hal said, “Leonard was an evangelist. He built that balloon because he loved God, wanted the world to know about the love of Jesus and how to come to the Lord.”

He added, “In a way, Leonard was a prophet. Now, as a believer, I can see he truly was a man of God. His whole story boils down to that.”

Do you remember Leonard Knight? Bob Levesque, president of Salvation Mountain Inc., is asking the public to send pictures related to Knight and his balloon in Shelton or Gibbon. The nonprofit is working to fill in the blanks regarding Knight’s years in Nebraska. Material can be sent to maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com or directly to Levesque at 352-286-1980, his cell phone. For more information, visit www.salvation,mountain.org.