‘Lenten Sketches’ presented tonight at Kearney's First Presbyterian Church

KEARNEY — The Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church will present “The Lenten Sketches” at 7 p.m. on Good Friday evening.

The music, by Joseph Martin, is focused on the events of Holy Week, from Palm Sunday through Good Friday. Well-known works of art will illuminate the music for this moving presentation.

The choir is directed by Clayton Moyer and accompanied by Susan Wallace. Julie Tye will be the narrator. Connie Moon will provide violin accompaniment.

The presentation will not be available on Facebook or Zoom because of potential copyright restrictions.