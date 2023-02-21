KEARNEY – With Lent starting Wednesday, it’s time again for the annual Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries.

This the 28th year for the annual event, held 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. Dinners will be served inside or takeout.

For $15, an adult will get a piece of baked cod, two pieces of fried pollack, fried shrimp, cole slaw, a baked potato and a roll.

Kids’ mac-and-cheese dinners are $4. Adults can order their own mac-and-cheese portion for an extra $4.

No substitutions will be allowed for takeout dinners, but those who eat inside the hall can order items a la carte.

To order a carry-out dinner, call 308-237-4255 after 4 p.m. People can pick up carry-out meals without getting out of their cars, or pick them up inside.

Brownies, cake, cupcakes, cookies and/or pies and other desserts will be available inside the hall for a freewill donation.

About 35 Knights of Columbus volunteers will be on hand each week to sell tickets, serve, cook and clean up.

The fish fries continue March 3, 10, 17, 24 and conclude March 30. There is no fish fry on Good Friday, April 7.

The event attracts between 300 and 400 people per week and raises roughly $8,000 for various charitable causes.