Lenten fish dinners begin Friday at Old Town Hall in Kearney

KEARNEY — With Wednesday being Ash Wednesday, fish fries can’t be far behind.

The Knights of Columbus will hold its 27th annual Lenten Fish Fry 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent, starting this week, at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

Dinners will be served inside or take-out.

For $13, an adult will get a piece of baked cod, two pieces of fried pollack, fried shrimp, cole slaw, a baked potato and a roll. Kids’ mac-and-cheese dinners are $8. No substitutions in the complete dinner will be allowed.

Those who eat inside the hall can order items a la carte.

These will include:

  • One piece of baked fish, $2.50
  • Two pieces of fried fish, $2.50
  • Shrimp $2.50
  • Macaroni and cheese $3
  • A can of beer $3

Desserts such as brownies, cake, cupcakes, cookies and/or pies will be available from the Catholic Daughters inside the hall for a freewill donation. Funds raised will go toward benevolent and social causes.

The dinners are resuming after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, and offered on a limited basis last year.

They will continue March 11, 18, 25, April 1 and conclude April 8. There is no dinner on April 15, which is Good Friday.

