Lemmon shares her 'Irregular Migration' at Walker Gallery

KEARNEY — When Sarah Lemmon began organizing the pieces of art for her current show, she considered her own personal migration story — and a sense of hope.

“I’m recently from Ohio, moved around the country a bit and lived in Texas for awhile,” she said from her home in Wayne. “After that I came out to Nebraska. Before the COVID pandemic hit, I was asked to do a show on the border in El Paso. I wanted to come up with a piece that involved lighting. I came up with the coyote pieces.”

The pandemic caused the cancellation of the show, but the idea stayed with Lemmon.

“I really wanted to make it and show it,” she said of the artwork. “I was thinking about it, and I realized that it didn’t just belong on the border. I began to think about the pieces in broader terms. Each of these pieces speaks to experiences in migration, in a certain way. The coyote pieces are a more literal reference to ‘the border’ and why we migrate. In the end, it’s this offer of hope.”

Lemmon explores these topics in an exhibit, “Irregular Migration,” currently on display through Nov. 3 at the Walker Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

In her artist statement, Lemmon explains: “The objects that I create often parallel my own journey as a means of comprehending and documenting the complex relationships between humans and the natural environment.”

The different elements of the exhibit highlight Lemmon’s experiences with moving physically between cultures and environments. She came to Nebraska to teach art at Wayne State College in northeast Nebraska.

“Whether you agree with the coyote coming across the border or not, it’s this sense of what is being offered,” she said. “I was also thinking about it in my own terms. Each piece has a story with it; maybe a personal story in many ways. I think it’s also relatable by others.”

When she lived in west Texas, Lemmon missed the color green in the landscape, the color she typically saw in the Midwest.

“I got on a flight to go home, and I realized that Texas did have green,” she said. “It was in their center pivot systems. From the air, I could see these green circles, ones that I couldn’t see from the ground. Sometimes there are things you are looking for that you can’t see.”

From that experience, Lemmon created “Center Pivot” in 2017, which is made of cast aluminum, wood, yarn and hardware cloth.

She also created a series of snake images after learning that snakes in Texas move from place to place.

“This was the first time I had ever dealt with so many snakes in one place,” she said. “All of my neighbors killed them. I always thought that was kind of sad. I would put them into buckets, and I would transport them as far away from my house as I could. And then I learned that snakes migrate back to where they were born. They were likely just coming back every year.”

With her artwork, Lemmon seeks to draw in patrons with a tactile sense. She enjoys using odd materials in her work.

“There are a multitude of textures,” she said about the pieces of art in the show. “In many ways, my show is a way of thinking about the world and thinking about how we use animals as a representation of ourselves. But I’m also just happy if someone goes into the gallery and just has an aesthetic experience in which they enjoy the big green circle.”

In making art, Lemmon believes that patrons can find their own experiences reflected in the work she finishes. Just because the experiences of the viewer are not the same as hers doesn’t diminish the effect of the art.

“I want my viewers to come in and be able to think a little about the things around us,” she noted. “And I want them to enjoy what they’re seeing.”