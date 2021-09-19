LEGO building contest literally for anyone, everyone

KEARNEY — The Annual LEGO Home Building Competition gives children a chance to express their creativity through plastic bricks.

This year’s event also adds to the fun by giving older teens and adults an opportunity to build.

The Kearney Area Children’s Museum presents the Annual LEGO Home Building Competition now through Sept. 27. Participants can use their own LEGO supplies, build in the comfort of their own home and submit their entries with photos of their creations.

Age divisions are 4-7 and 8-12.

The 2021 competition features a new division for teens and adults, along with a competition for businesses and organizations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s so much fun to see the creativity that comes from this event,” said Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement. “We made the decision to go virtual again this year to keep with social distancing and give participants more time and space to create.”

Registration continues until 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Facebook voting will take place during that week. One winner in each age division will be selected and will receive a $25 Target gift card. The business and organization division winner will receive a $50 gift card to Calico Coffee.