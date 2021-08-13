Lee McQueen helped reshape UNK campus during 16-year career

Although the ribbon-cuttings and razings get all the headlines, McQueen is equally proud of his other undertakings.

He led projects that improved the university’s electrical grid and fiber network, expanded the centralized heating/cooling system and added more green space and perimeter trails to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Facilities Management and Planning also revised the campus solid waste/recycling system and spearheaded initiatives to reduce energy and water consumption. In 2017, UNK signed an agreement to purchase roughly 30% of its electrical energy from a solar park in northeast Kearney.

Despite the lengthy list to choose from, McQueen doesn’t single out any of these accomplishments when talking about his career.

“What really gave me joy on a day-to-day basis was watching the team success,” he said. “It was watching the little things happen so well and watching the team pull together.”

McQueen knows how important the roughly 100 people who work in Facilities Management and Planning are to campus, whether they’re removing snow, mowing grass, cleaning buildings, handling a maintenance request, setting up for events, ordering supplies or operating the utility plant.