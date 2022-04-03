Lecture at Kearney Public Library: Some lived the American dream without mates

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library and the UNK-History Department will hold a history brown bag lunch series noon-1 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. Catherine Biba presenting “Atomic Spinsters: Single Americans During Mid-Century Marriage Mania.”

After years of Depression and war, Americans responded to post-war peace and prosperity with a full embrace of domesticity. Memorialized in popular culture standards like “Leave it to Beaver,” and leaving a legacy of swaths of two- to three-bedroom single-family homes in nearly every American city, “togetherness” and family life sought to warm Americans against the chill of the Cold War.

However, 9% of Americans never lived this version of the American Dream because they never married. Wednesday’s lecture seeks to recover some of the history of this often marginalized group, and explore what life was like for some of those living outside the societal norm.