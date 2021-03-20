Learning from dad, Jordan Starostka's master's degree program

THE AUTHOR: Jordan Starostka has worked closely with his father, Danny Starostka, in making the Millennial Estates Subdivision a realty in east Kearney. Jordan Starostka said working with his dad was like a master’s degree program in construction and property development.

KEARNEY — Right after I graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in December 2016, I moved back home to my parents’ house and started working for my dad.

I was saving for a down payment on a duplex. For the first two years after college my dad and I were with each other almost 24 hours a day, seven days a week until I built my duplex and moved away from home.

I still ride to work with him to Grand Island. We share an office at Starostka Group Unlimited and travel to job sites together. This gives me the opportunity to learn so much from him.

My dad was able to teach me his 30 years of experience in the four years since I have been working for him. I joke to myself that this job is my master’s degree program.

I have learned so much. Every day is a learning experience for me.