Learning for the mind, for the fun of it through Senior College of Central Nebraska

KEARNEY — The free Winterim classes, offered through Senior College of Central Nebraska, allow for a deeper dive into civics, arts and cultural opportunities in Nebraska.

“We’ve found in the past that we had opportunities to talk with city and county officials,” said Stan Dart, chair of the Senior College board of directors. “We’re going to do that this time as well.”

The schedule also includes classes featuring officials from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“They will be talking to us, on separate days, about all the neat stuff that’s going on at the UNK campus,” Dart said.

Classes continue through Feb. 21 as part of Senior College of Central Nebraska’s Winterim schedule, something the group advertises as “a health club for the mind.” The college offers classes taught by experts. Registration is $25 but there is no charge for the individual Winterim classes.

One of the current classes, Reader’s Theater, scheduled for Feb. 3, gives students the chance to read a piece of literature aloud with other participants.

