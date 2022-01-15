Learning for the mind, for the fun of it through Senior College of Central Nebraska

KEARNEY — The free Winterim classes, offered through Senior College of Central Nebraska, allow for a deeper dive into civics, arts and cultural opportunities in Nebraska.
“We’ve found in the past that we had opportunities to talk with city and county officials,” said Stan Dart, chair of the Senior College board of directors. “We’re going to do that this time as well.”
The schedule also includes classes featuring officials from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“They will be talking to us, on separate days, about all the neat stuff that’s going on at the UNK campus,” Dart said.
Classes continue through Feb. 21 as part of Senior College of Central Nebraska’s Winterim schedule, something the group advertises as “a health club for the mind.” The college offers classes taught by experts. Registration is $25 but there is no charge for the individual Winterim classes.
One of the current classes, Reader’s Theater, scheduled for Feb. 3, gives students the chance to read a piece of literature aloud with other participants.
“We don’t know where this is going to go,” Dart said. “We’re going to try and do this class as a way to gauge interest in it. We’d like to see how many people would like to give this a try. It’s not for the sake of performance, but it’s for the enjoyment of reading literature and living the part. If there is sufficient interest in this we will probably try to do a regular class on it starting in March.”
Instructors for the class include Dorothy Miller and Connie Jelkin.
Some of the classes serve as an example of the types of classes offered during the regular Senior College schedules. Other classes are limited to single topic events.
“We try to put those kinds of classes out as often as we can because they don’t fit comfortably into our six-week cycles,” Dart said.
Senior College’s website describes itself as “a learning opportunity with no prerequisites, exams or grades.” The organization “offers classes, field trips, educational travel, lectures and special events on a large variety of topics to appeal to active seniors who are curious and committed to lifelong learning. The mission of Senior College is to provide a diverse curriculum of intellectually stimulating classes and special activities for seniors and others in the Central Nebraska region. The non-credit classes are designed for active discussion, intellectual stimulation and enjoyment. Senior College is a stress-free learning environment; it is ‘learning for the fun of it.’”
To learn more about Senior College of Central Nebraska visit SeniorCollegeNe.org.