Learn to launch a child care business at Central Community College seminar

KEARNEY — Central Community College will offer a free informational seminar about opening a family child care business 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at CCC-Kearney. Other locations will include CCC campuses and centers at Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and Ord. The seminar also will be available online.

Topics will include testimonials from current home providers, the benefits of family home care, and resources in Nebraska.

The seminar will be in Room 310 at the Kearney Center.

For more information, contact Barb Beck at 308-398-7476 or bbeck@cccneb.edu. To register, contact the CCC extended learning services office at 308-398-7441 or elsgi@cccneb.edu.

The seminar is sponsored by the Communities for Kids-Nebraska Children, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Nebraska Early Learning Connection, Hall County Community Collaborative and CCC.