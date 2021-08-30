Learn latest on COVID-19 every Friday in Zoom call

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has opened its weekly clinical calls at 8 a.m. Fridays to the general public.
Calls were held weekly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for medical personnel and community leaders, but now, as COVID-19 cases rise again, they are being opened to the public.
Questions can be asked during or after the call.
The link to join the call is:
Password: RmZIbmJLS0FueGVlL0pCcG1vWGdydz09
