Learn how to properly tidy up gravestones at Kearney Cemetery workshop

KEARNEY — City of Kearney Cemetery officials will be hosting a monument restoration and cleaning workshop Thursday at Kearney Cemetery.

The workshop will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. There will be hands-on demonstrations on how to clean monuments and what products to use.

There also will be demonstrations about the best way to level and repair monuments.

The event is free, open to the public and pre-registration is not required.

The workshop will be led by Jonathan Appel, who has been restoring monuments and teaching other how to restore monuments for more than 20 years.

Participants are recommended to bring a chair, water, snacks and to dress appropriately.