KEARNEY — Katelyn Bennett was curious. At the age of 30, and with a history of cancer in her family, she was advised by her primary doctor to find out whether she was genetically predisposed to cancer.

Thanks to genetic testing now available at CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Cancer Center, Bennett learned that she had a higher-than-average chance of developing three cancers. One, the Lynch Syndrome, is an inherited genetic condition that increases the chance of developing cancers, especially colorectal and uterine/endometrial cancers.

Bennett was shocked to make that discovery, but she was grateful, too. She has passed that information on to her family.

On Monday, Lilly Simpson, a nurse practitioner who runs Good Sam's cancer risk assessment clinic, will present a free program, “Cancer genetics: Unlocking Your Inherited Risk,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

She will speak about cancer genetics and how a person’s personal and family history can influence his or her risk of cancer. The program is free, and no reservations are required.

Simpson will also review cancer screening guidelines in relation to cancer genetics. “People at higher risk for certain cancers, such as colorectal cancer, might need to be screened more often or at younger ages than the recommended standard national guidelines,” she said.

Cancer genetics

Cancer genetics is a relatively new science. It is estimated that 10-15% of cancers could be caused by a genetic mutation or an alteration in a person’s DNA, Simpson said.

In fact, one in eight cancer patients could have some genetic link to their illness.

“Genetic testing looks at an individual’s inherited genes for alterations that have been passed down through the family from generation to generation,” she said.

One example is breast cancer. "Some people may have inherited a mutation from one of their parents that increases their risk for breast cancer,” she said.

According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer is a genetic disease. It is caused by changes in genes that control the way cells grow and multiply. These changes can be inherited or acquired. Genetic testing can help distinguish between these two, Simpson said.

Genetic changes may start from certain environmental exposures such as radiation, chemicals, viruses and smoking. Such changes can also happen because of errors that occur as cells divide.

While most genetic changes are not harmful, an accumulation of changes over many years can turn healthy cells into cancerous cells. The vast majority of cancers occur by chance as a result of this process over time, according to the NCI.

Cancer itself, and genetic changes in tumor cells, cannot be passed down from parents to children, but a genetic change that increases the risk of cancer can be inherited if it is present in a parent's egg or sperm cells.

People who inherit a cancer-related genetic change will not definitely get cancer, but they face an increased risk.

Minimizing risk

Simpson will also discuss how people can minimize their chances of getting cancer if they are at high risk of developing the disease.

Women from families with a tendency toward breast or ovarian cancer may choose to have a mastectomy or hysterectomy to reduce their risk, for example.

People with a higher risk for colon or prostate cancer can opt to have earlier, more frequent screenings for those cancers.

“Our goal is to prevent cancer or catch it early when it is more easily treated and patients have a better outcome,” she said.

That’s what Bennett is finding out. Cancer runs in her family. Her mother died of thyroid cancer seven years ago. Her grandmother has survived two bouts of breast cancer. Her uncle had bladder cancer, and her aunt had ovarian cancer. Her great aunt passed away from leukemia.

Bennett is now in the process of being screened for cancers, getting a colonoscopy/EGD, mammogram and pap smears. Two of her family members are also being tested. She is also consulting with her obstetrician about family planning.

“Genetic testing is beneficial for me because I can start testing for cancers at a very young age,” she said. “With the knowledge from the testing, I can help my children prepare for their future health concerns, and for their children’s health.”