KEARNEY — The public is invited to experience what it’s like to live with dementia by taking a Virtual Dementia Tour 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care at 5605 K Ave.

The free tour allows people to experience dementia through an individualized, experiential experience. It is especially appropriate for anyone who interacts with people with dementia.

The tour temporarily alters a participant’s physical and sensory abilities and takes him or her through an exercise that provides a better understanding of the challenges faced by someone with dementia.

One participant said it often brings out emotions, especially in people who care for or love someone with dementia. “The tour made me angry. I now understand why someone with dementia could have angry behavior,” she said.

The Virtual Dementia Tour was founded in 1997 by P.J. Seville, a geriatric specialist. It is licensed through Second Wind Dreams, which aims to change the perception of aging.

Tours will start every 30 minutes. The tour and recap will last roughly one hour. Attendees should arrive 10 minutes early.

Since tours are being offered over the lunch hour, attendees will be given a carry-out lunch as they leave.

This event will be repeated at CountryHouse the last Thursday in September and October.

Space is limited. To register, call 308-455-8000 or e-mail jCorrales-Ramirez@countryhouse.net. To learn more, visit secondwind.org