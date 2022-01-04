Learn at lunch at the Kearney Public Library: Franks didn’t have opulent taste, it was business savvy

KEARNEY — This month’s topic for the Brown Bag History Series, “Intentional Excess: The Frank Mansion’s Deliberate Design as a Path to Prosperity,” will be presented by April White, director of the Frank Mansion museum, at the Kearney Public Library noon-1 p.m. Wednesday.

KPL and the UNK History Department partner on the brown bag lunch series.

The Frank Mansion was built in 1889. The Gilded Age mansion currently houses the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the UNK campus.

Opulent details throughout the house did not just reflect the Frank family’s wealth and success. Design details were deliberately chosen and literally helped the Franks build a business empire. White will discuss how the Frank Museum’s deliberate design choices cleverly added to the Frank’s success in the Kearney area.

Future presentations in the brown bag series will feature Dr. Carol Lilly from the UNK History Department on Feb. 2.

These programs are free and open to the public, so bring your lunch and learn.