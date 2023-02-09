KEARNEY – “Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” will be presented at noon Feb. 17 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

The program is free and open to the public.

Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, will give a talk about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play “Henrietta Solway.”

Adapted by Animal Engine Theatre Company, “Henrietta Solway” borrows from some of Cather’s most ambitious and vibrant characters across her entire career to tell a new, original story.

Olsen will discuss Willa Cather and why her work continues to inspire artists and readers alike.