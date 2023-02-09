Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center, will talk at noon on Feb. 17 at Kearney Public Library about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play, “Henrietta Solway.” Admission to the event is free.
COURTESY NATIONAL WILLA CATHER CENTER
University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholars were set to begin work in February to digitize all of Willa Cather's known manuscripts for the Willa Cather Archive website. A $304,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is financing the project.
KEARNEY – “Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” will be presented at noon Feb. 17 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.
The program is free and open to the public.
Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, will give a talk about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play “Henrietta Solway.”
Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center, will talk at noon on Feb. 17 at Kearney Public Library about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play, “Henrietta Solway.” Admission to the event is free.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholars were set to begin work in February to digitize all of Willa Cather's known manuscripts for the Willa Cather Archive website. A $304,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is financing the project.