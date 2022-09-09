Learn about ovarian cancer at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The Cancer Center at Good Samaritan is hosting a free educational event for women from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

Andrea Rabe, board certified women’s health nurse practitioner at CHI Health Clinic, will present “Ovarian Cancer: Knowledge is Power” and answer questions.

“We have the pap test for cervical cancer, but there are no screening tests for ovarian cancer,” Rabe said.

“Unfortunately, signs and symptoms are often overlooked because they seem inconsequential or are attributed to other health problems. That’s why it’s important women learn more about this disease and feel empowered to identify it early when it’s most treatable,” she added.

Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact the Cancer Center at (308) 398-8912.