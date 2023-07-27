KEARNEY — The city of Kearney's Department of Development Services will host a free introduction to native landscape on Aug. 8.

The educational opportunity will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be in person in the South Platte Room at the Kearney Public Library as well as via Zoom.

Registration is not required.

Benjamin Vogt, author of "Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design," and owner of Monarch Gardens LLC, will conduct an introduction to establishing a native garden, from lawn and/or from established beds, while addressing design, management and plant sources.

Vogt will conduct a short Q&A session and will be joining the class via Zoom.

"We believe this educational opportunity will enhance lawns already registered as native landscapes or for those looking to get started or wanting to gain more understanding," said Amber Miller, the city's director of development services.

Kearney residents who want to learn more about the city’s native landscape program or want to register property for native landscape, can fill out the registration form at https://www.cityofkearney.org/2198/Native-Landscape-Program or contact the Department of Development Services at 308-233-3235.

To join the education opportunity via Zoom, utilize the QR code on the city's flyer on the Facebook page or through the program homepage at https://www.cityofkearney.org/2198/Native-Landscape-Program.