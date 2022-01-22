Learn about James Webb Telescope January 29 at UNK

KEARNEY — The public is invited to join Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and NASA in a free nationwide celebration of the James Webb Telescope launch 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the UNK Planetarium, 2504 Ninth Ave.

Young people must be accompanied by adults.

Hear from experts, and learn about NASA’s current missions and how the Webb Space Telescope will change humans’ understanding of the universe. Participants also can create fun projects to take home.

Webb is the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built. It is considered the premier observatory of the next decade. This international mission, led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, launched in December.

The new telescope is expected to provide views of the first galaxies that formed about 13.5 billion years ago, provide insight into how the universe was formed and help scientists uncover secrets of distant universes.

For more information, contact Pat Larson at plarson@girlscoutsnebraska.org.