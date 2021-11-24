Learn about history of textiles at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — “A Frank Journey Through Textiles” will be presented by Autumn Langemeier at the Kearney Public Library noon-1 p.m. Dec. 1.

Textiles often are displayed in museum collections as examples of period life. However, textiles and related items also can be valuable sources of information for researchers. Using examples from the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture textile collection, Langemeier will discuss some of the information that can be found in textiles as well as the value of discussing textile work in historic spaces.

Langemeier has a Master of Arts in history degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She specializes in women’s history and material culture. She has designed an upcoming exhibit at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture to discuss class in the late 1800s through the medium of textiles. She currently is teaching at UNK as an adjunct instructor. In her spare time, she collects vintage and antique sewing machines and other items related to needlecraft.

Mark your calendars for this ongoing series on Jan. 5 with a presentation by April White from the G.W. Frank Museum and UNK History Department.

This program is free and open to the public so bring your lunch and learn. This collaborative program is presented by the UNK History Department and the Kearney Public Library.