 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn about animal habitats Monday
0 Comments
top story

Learn about animal habitats Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — Ever wonder what makes an animal’s home so unique and comfy?

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kindergartners through fourth graders can learn about it at 1 p.m. Monday in the Holdrege Area Public Library’s Main Reading Room. Attendees will explore habitats and how animals adapt to them.

The program is free, courtesy of Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, which is the 2021 Summer Reading Program sponsor.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News