Learn about animal habitats Monday

HOLDREGE — Ever wonder what makes an animal’s home so unique and comfy?
Kindergartners through fourth graders can learn about it at 1 p.m. Monday in the Holdrege Area Public Library’s Main Reading Room. Attendees will explore habitats and how animals adapt to them.
The program is free, courtesy of Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, which is the 2021 Summer Reading Program sponsor.
